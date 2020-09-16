Activist investor takes on Sabvest over valuation shortfall to sum of its parts
Chris Logan blames about 50% rise in discount on dual share structure favouring founding family
16 September 2020 - 20:01
An activist investor is taking on investment holding company Sabvest over a big valuation gap between its share price and the sum of its parts.
Chris Logan, founder and chief investment officer of Opportune Investments in Cape Town, blamed the company’s dual share structure that gives the founding family “unfettered control” of the company for the discount that rocketed about 50%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now