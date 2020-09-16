Companies / Property Activist investor takes on Sabvest over valuation shortfall to sum of its parts Chris Logan blames about 50% rise in discount on dual share structure favouring founding family BL PREMIUM

An activist investor is taking on investment holding company Sabvest over a big valuation gap between its share price and the sum of its parts.

Chris Logan, founder and chief investment officer of Opportune Investments in Cape Town, blamed the company’s dual share structure that gives the founding family “unfettered control” of the company for the discount that rocketed about 50%.