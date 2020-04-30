Metrofile takeover delayed until Covid-19 lockdown ends

Documents storage company Metrofile’s proposed takeover by a US private equity firm has been delayed until the lockdown in SA is over.

Metrofile said in the second half of 2019 that a US-based Housatonic consortium had made an offer to acquire 100% of the group for R3.30 a share.

Housatonic Partners is a private equity investment firm with more than $1bn in capital under management, investing globally from its offices in San Francisco and Boston.

It targets growing, profitable companies in the recurring business services, technology and healthcare sectors.

On Thursday, Metrofile said the Housatonic consortium had informed its board that it remains committed to acquiring the company, “but, realistically, neither it nor its bankers can proceed until the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown in SA are over and international travel restrictions have been lifted”.

The consortium will need to see three months of normal trading and revised projections and debt levels before a firm offer package and funding can be finalised, said Metrofile.

The two parties have agreed that the current target completion date of May 31 be postponed. Further details about the deal are likely to come after Metrofile publishes its financial results for the year ended June 30.

To facilitate the BEE requirements of the Housatonic consortium, Metrofile said Mineworkers Investment Company and Sabvest have agreed in principle to partially re-invest alongside the Housatonic consortium through a special purpose vehicle that will own 25.1% of Metrofile, if the transaction is concluded.

In March, Metrofile said the strategic review and restructuring of its operations are beginning to bear fruit, with the company reporting a 12% increase in interim operating profit.

For the first half of the 2020 financial year, the company said revenue from continuing operations increased 8% to R473m, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from continuing operations increased 27% to R151m as a result of improved operational performance, as well as the adoption of new accounting standards for leases.

Shares in Metrofile were 14.73% lower during lunchtime trade on Thursday at R2.20, giving the firm a market value of R995.83m.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za