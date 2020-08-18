Companies / Property Western Cape property owners say resilience during Covid-19 has paid off Cape Town commercial and residential property has held up in lockdown BL PREMIUM

Rate cuts and a drive to live and work in Cape Town have far outweighed the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on property in the Western Cape.

Estate agency Seeff Properties and commercial property landlord Spear Reit, said that while the hard lockdown imposed at the end of March to curb the spread of the virus had stalled property sales, there has been a strong rebound.