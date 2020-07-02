News & Fox Wealthy property buyers retreat House prices in Sandton surpass those on the Atlantic seaboard as luxury sales in the Mother City dry up BL PREMIUM

The highest price achieved for a residential property in Cape Town for the year to date is believed to be "only" R26m. That’s what a swanky V&A Waterfront penthouse with a wraparound terrace and private pool recently sold for.But it’s a snip of the R50m-plus well-heeled buyers were regularly forking out a year or two ago for a Waterfront pad, arguably one of the Mother City’s most prestigious residential addresses.It’s also significantly below the record R85m a foreign buyer paid late last year for a "modernist villa" in Higgovale, and nowhere near the R90m-plus estate agents were achieving for über-luxury properties on the Atlantic seaboard between 2015 and 2018. In fact, sales above R20m have seemingly all but dried up in Cape Town.Dogon Group Properties, the Atlantic seaboard-based company that sold a palatial seven-bedroom house in Bantry Bay for a staggering R290m to a German couple in 2016 (the highest price ever paid for a residential property in SA), has only clinched two sa...