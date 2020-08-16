Home sales boom may be short-lived
16 August 2020 - 05:06
The boom in residential property, particularly in the R1m-R3m price range, since estate agents were allowed to operate again, could be followed by an ever bigger buying opportunity in the next few years as forced sales are expected to increase in a persistently weak economy.
Property economist Erwin Rode, CEO of Rode & Associates, says: "If you think now is a golden opportunity to buy, wait." He expects more properties to flood the market in the next few years through forced sales.
