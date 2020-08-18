Companies / Property

Fortress warns of dividend fall due to Covid-19

Holders of the landlord’s A shares will see a 15% fall in distributions to end-June, while holders of B shares won’t receive anything

18 August 2020 - 13:11 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ALICE PHOTO
Picture: 123RF/ALICE PHOTO

Landlord Fortress has warned that its B-shareholders will not receive a dividend in its six months to end-June as Covid-19 batters the property sector.

Fortress — which has assets in logistics, commuter-orientated retail centres, and industrial and office properties — said the distribution per share payable to Fortress A-shareholders to end-June will be at least 15%, or about 11c, lower.

Fortress B-shareholders won’t receive a distribution, the group said.

Fortress uses an A-B share structure that serves investors of varying risk profiles. A-class shareholders are paid their dividends from available profits first. B-class shareholders are entitled to residual distributable income after distributions to A shares.

The group had about R30bn in directly held property assets at the end of December. Fortress also owns a 23.3% equity stake in Eastearn European mall owner Nepi Rockcastle.

Fortress A shares were up 0.96% to R12.59 in afternoon trade on Tuesday, while B shares were down 6.44% to R1.89, on track for their worst day in about two weeks.

With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Listed property on track to lose more than R200bn in worst year yet

Sector has lost nearly 40% of its value as businesses struggle and joblessness soars
Companies
3 weeks ago

Interest rate cuts lure buyers to Fortress assets

Hefty 2.75 percentage point decrease in repo rate has boosted investor interest, landlord says
Companies
2 months ago

Fortress withdraws dividend guidance

Property owner is the latest real estate investment trust to be unable to project dividends because of the Covid-19 outbreak
Companies
3 months ago

Listed property on track to lose more than R200bn in worst year yet

Sector has lost nearly 40% of its value as businesses struggle and joblessness soars
Companies
3 weeks ago

Interest rate cuts lure buyers to Fortress assets

Hefty 2.75 percentage point decrease in repo rate has boosted investor interest, landlord says
Companies
2 months ago

Fortress withdraws dividend guidance

Property owner is the latest real estate investment trust to be unable to project dividends because of the Covid-19 outbreak
Companies
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Risk-averse investors miss equity rally as they ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Moody’s downgrades Fortress Reit’s credit rating deeper into junk

Companies / Property

Mall owners: Averting a retail meltdown

Money & Investing

Listed property: pick those cherries wisely

Money & Investing

Reits: new rules at hand after its annus horribilis

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.