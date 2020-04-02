Money & Investing Mall owners: Averting a retail meltdown SA’s listed property players are scrambling to stay afloat as the national shutdown kicks in BL PREMIUM

SA’s listed property sector appears to be heading for a bloodbath, as a national shutdown is set to dry up already feeble revenue streams.

"The coronavirus has turned the perfect storm into the perfect hurricane," is how Estienne de Klerk, chair of the SA Reit Association and SA CEO of sector heavyweight Growthpoint Properties, puts it.