Money & Investing Reits: new rules at hand after its annus horribilis Next year’s adoption of sharper reporting metrics could help lure buyers back into the embattled property sector BL PREMIUM

The JSE’s R300bn real estate investment trust (Reit) sector, which has been hammered because of corporate governance concerns as well as ailing profits over the past two years, finally seems poised for something of a rerating.

Industry players say the SA Reit Association’s new best practice recommendations (BPR) for financial reporting, released last month, will improve transparency.