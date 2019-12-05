Reits: new rules at hand after its annus horribilis
Next year’s adoption of sharper reporting metrics could help lure buyers back into the embattled property sector
05 December 2019 - 05:00
The JSE’s R300bn real estate investment trust (Reit) sector, which has been hammered because of corporate governance concerns as well as ailing profits over the past two years, finally seems poised for something of a rerating.
Industry players say the SA Reit Association’s new best practice recommendations (BPR) for financial reporting, released last month, will improve transparency.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.