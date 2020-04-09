Companies / Property

Moody’s downgrades Fortress Reit’s credit rating deeper into junk

The listed property fund says the ratings agency’s view is too conservative

09 April 2020 - 12:57 Alistair Anderson
Fortress Reit CEO Steve Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED
Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded commuter retail and industrial property owner Fortress Reit’s credit rating from Ba1 to Ba2, making it the latest property group to reach the second rung of junk status.

The downgrade comes after the agency downgraded the country’s credit rating to junk on March 28, meaning companies are also likely to attract junk ratings.

Moody’s said on Thursday that Fortress “continues to manage its liquidity in a way that it is overly reliant on the refinancing of existing debt as it comes due”. This would lead to refinancing risk in the next 12 to 18 months “in the context of likely pressure on rental income due to the lockdown in SA and dislocated credit markets”.

Moody’s said it assessed the company’s ability to meet its funding requirements under a conservative scenario without having market access to new funding over the next 12 to 18 months. “Under this scenario, Fortress had tight liquidity buffers to cover debt coming due,” it said.

Fortress has R3bn of debt maturing until June 2021, including R0.8bn worth of bonds. This compares with undrawn credit lines of R2bn, of which about R1bn will mature in November and December 2020, and unrestricted cash of about R280m.

Fortress, which is led by CEO Steven Brown, said Moody’s approach is “excessively conservative when assessing the company’s liquidity, despite it noting that Fortress has again successfully refinanced matured bank debt over the past 12 months”.

The company said it has “solid access to a diversified group of local banks”, adding that the negative outlook reflects the risks related to the refinancing of debt becoming due in the next 12 months as well as the anticipated wider negative credit implications of Covid-19.

Moody’s cuts Hyprop deeper into junk as debt matures

The group is facing about R4bn in debt falling due in the next 12 months, and is seeking to refinance that
Companies
5 hours ago

SA listed property world’s worst performer in 2020

The sector lost 48.1% in total returns in the first quarter of the year making it the worst commercial real estate market over that period in the ...
Companies
1 week ago

SA can move from junk status to comeback kid by doing the right things

Strong institutions should push the government harder to accelerate reforms to improve the economic growth outlook
Opinion
1 day ago

Related Articles

Top property firms offer good value, but delayed dividends pose a risk

Opinion

Mas Real Estate: Back on the buyers’ list

Money & Investing

Fortress changes dividend policy as market toughens up

Companies / Property

