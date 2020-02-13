Money & Investing Listed property: pick those cherries wisely If ever there was a time to be discerning in your property stock picks, now must surely be it BL PREMIUM

The divergence in performance among the JSE’s 50-odd real estate stocks is now so great that the gap between the top and bottom stocks exceeds a colossal 140%.

For the 12 months to end-January, German business park owner Sirius Real Estate rallied 60%, while embattled mall owner Rebosis’s A shares shed a staggering 86%.