Companies / Property

Accelerate Property unlikely to declare dividend in 2021 due to Covid-19

The co-owner of the Fourways mall has also opted not to do so for its 2020 year as Covid-19 batters the property sector

29 July 2020 - 10:40 karl gernetzky
Fourways Mall. Picture: JEREMY GLYN
Fourways Mall. Picture: JEREMY GLYN

Fourways Mall co-owner Accelerate Property Fund warned on Wednesday that it was unlikely to pay out dividends in its 2021 year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to batter SA’s economy.

The group has also opted not to declare a distribution for its year to end-March 2020, when it swung into an R897.89m loss, from profit of R565.8m previously, amid a  downward fair-value adjustment of about R1bn of its investment properties.

As of the end of March, Accelerate Property’s portfolio was valued at R12.6bn.

“The Covid-19 situation is highly volatile and continually evolving and the fund is working with our tenants to secure long term income streams, limit vacancies and ensure long term sustainability for all parties involved,” the group said.

“The fund does not, however, expect a significant reduction in long term rentals streams at our larger retail centres as rentals currently charged to tenants are at, or appreciably below, market-related rentals.”

In morning trade on Wednesday, Accelerate’s share was down 6.25% to 75c, having lost 57.14% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Accelerate warns payouts will be under pressure as disposals continue

Accelerate Property Fund says distribution per share could fall up to 15% in its year to end-March 2020, as it disposes of assets
Companies
7 months ago

Accelerate Property Fund to sell Edcon warehouse for R94m

The company is seeking to sell R2.5bn in noncore assets to either pay down debt or buy back shares
Companies
8 months ago

Accelerate Property Fund takes earnings hit as it struggles to fill space

Accelerate’s distributable earnings decline 10.8% on ‘unfavourable economic conditions’
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Woolworths's clothing returns policy is horribly ...
Companies
2.
How working from home is bad news for landlords
Companies
3.
Bank valuations at 30-year low enticing to Allan ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Telkom’s BCX aims at regaining BEE ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
South Africans continue love affair with ...
Companies

Related Articles

Dude, where’s my office?

Features / Cover Story

Behind the property rebound

Money & Investing

Listed property: beware sky-high yields

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.