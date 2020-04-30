Listed property: beware sky-high yields

Perennial blue-chip property stocks like Hyprop, Redefine, Vukile and EPP are trading at dividend yields of unbelievably tempting levels of between 30% and 40%.

Consider that late last year, these real estate investment trusts (Reits) were trading at yields of below 14%.

In fact, some lower-rated property stocks like Fourways Mall owner Accelerate can now be bought at a yield of 72%.