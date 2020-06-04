Features / Cover Story Dude, where’s my office? Landlords will have no choice but to offer more flexible lease terms if they want tenants to stay put BL PREMIUM

Now that remote working has become part of SA Inc’s lexicon, corporates may consider cutting back on office space to reduce monthly overheads.

The work-from-home trend will place further pressure on an already oversupplied office sector — over the past decade, national office vacancies have doubled, reaching close to 12% in the first quarter of 2020, according to the latest figures from the SA Property Owners Association.