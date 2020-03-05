How malls plan to keep the tills ringing
Mall owners continue to battle store closures and falling rentals, but the fight is on to lure shoppers back
05 March 2020 - 05:00
It’s no secret that shopping centre owners have had a horrible two years.
Profits have been eroded on multiple fronts and led to the demise of Stuttafords, a brutal restructuring at Edcon, as well as closure of international stores including River Island, Topshop and Victoria’s Secret.
