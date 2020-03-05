Money & Investing How malls plan to keep the tills ringing Mall owners continue to battle store closures and falling rentals, but the fight is on to lure shoppers back BL PREMIUM

It’s no secret that shopping centre owners have had a horrible two years.

Profits have been eroded on multiple fronts and led to the demise of Stuttafords, a brutal restructuring at Edcon, as well as closure of international stores including River Island, Topshop and Victoria’s Secret.