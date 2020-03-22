Panic lifts retail now but pain awaits
Hoarding instinct boosts sales but cash could soon run out
22 March 2020 - 00:25
SA's coronavirus-induced shopping frenzy may boost the bottom lines of grocery and pharmaceutical retailers in the short term.
But with the pandemic expected to tighten its grip on SA in the coming weeks and months, the medium- to long-term outlook is far less certain and may be negative.
