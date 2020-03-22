Business Now or never for SA Inc Spirit of co-operation between business and state, but Ebrahim Patel is slow to respond BL PREMIUM

SA's public and private sectors have devised a range of initiatives to cushion businesses and households as the devastating impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the economy and the markets becomes clear.

A much sharper than expected 100 basis point interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank was the start. On Friday the Bank announced measures to curb the extreme volatility in the bond and money markets in recent days.