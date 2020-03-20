Companies / Property

Redefine confident about its balance sheet amid coronavirus outbreak

The group, which has logistics assets in Europe, says it believes its balance sheet is well positioned to withstand the viral outbreak’s disruption to trade

20 March 2020 - 08:15 karl gernetzky
The Rosebank Towers owned by Redefine Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Rosebank Towers owned by Redefine Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED

Redefine Properties, one of SA’s biggest landlords, said on Friday it believed its balance sheet remained resilient even as the coronavirus pandemic closes malls and restricts trading activity.

The JSE’s property index has more than halved so far in 2020, amid fears of rising operating costs even as shoppers stay away from malls.

Redefine, which has a portfolio of investments worth more than R95bn, had reported debt of R41.8bn at the end of August, with the group saying it remained well within its debt covenants with lenders.

Redefine is moving to reduce discretionary spending, with the group saying it had a strong liquidity position with access to R2.8bn in committed undrawn credit facilities.

Redefine, which has been listed for nearly 20 years, initially invested its capital in SA but it has expanded into Poland, the UK and Australia at different times to diversify against weaknesses and risks at home.

Major retailers across Europe are closing stores or reducing shopping hours, with countries including Poland, Spain and Italy ordering stores to close temporarily.

“Despite the limitation of trade in Poland’s shopping centres the movement of freight around, in and out of Poland continues as usual and the manufacturing sector is not shut down,” it said.

There was in fact additional demand for logistics space to support current contingency measures, while the Polish government has announced a $51.5bn rescue package designed to shield the economy from the effects of the virus, the group said.

Redefine first invested in Poland through mall and office owner EPP in March 2016. It has since invested in distribution warehouses and logistics buildings in the country, which is Eastern Europe’s largest economy.

In SA, normal domestic trading had not yet been materially affected by disaster management regulations, and business continuity plans had been implemented, the group said.

Redefine’s share price has fallen 57.75% so far in 2020, compared with a 51.79% fall in the JSE’s property index.

With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za 

Redefine Properties recycles assets in Poland

The second-largest real- estate group in SA is to sell two warehouses to free up cash
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Redefine Properties

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
4 months ago

Watch: How Redefine lifted its annual distribution

Redefine Properties CEO Andrew Konig talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results
Companies
4 months ago

Cautious Redefine cuts dividends

SA's second-largest property company pays out 93% of its distributable income
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
US slaps antidumping duties on Sasol
Companies / Energy
2.
Capitec defends its fundamentals after share ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Motsepe’s ARC rules out share buybacks as ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Platinum miners in deal to handle Amplats force ...
Companies / Mining
5.
EOH shares rise on news of improved financial ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Redefine warns its distributable income will fall in 2020

Companies / Property

Redefine Properties recycles assets in Poland

Companies / Property

An opportunity for Redefine to simplify its structure

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.