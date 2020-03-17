Companies / Property Hotel introduces isolation rooms in response to Covid-19 People can quarantine themselves in specially managed hotel rooms at a fraction of their normal daily rate BL PREMIUM

The Capital Hotels and Apartments group has introduced sanitised isolation rooms at a fraction of normal daily hotel rates in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has wreaked havoc across the world.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa last Sunday announced precautionary measures designed to flatten the infection curve of the virus. These include people practising self-isolation if they feel sick and limiting large gatherings to 100 people. The government also introduced travel bans from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany and the US.