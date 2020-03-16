Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Does the gym put me at risk of the coronavirus? As long as good hygiene prevails and sick people stay home, gyms are unlikely to be riskier than other public spaces BL PREMIUM

Q: Will I be putting myself at too much risk of contracting Covid-19 if I go to the gym?

A: A meme popped up on my social media timeline last week reading: “The fact that Corona Beer is experiencing a profit loss shows you that there is an IQ problem with the general population.”