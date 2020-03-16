Sun International braces for travel ban knock

The travel ban from high-risk countries is set to hit Sun International, especially its five-star Table Bay hotel in Cape Town, as the group relies heavily on foreign tourists, says CEO Anthony Lemming.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a travel ban from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the UK and the US with effect from March 18 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which is wreaking havoc across the world. Ramaphosa also imposed a number of restrictions, including limiting large gatherings to 100 people.

Speaking after the release of the listed resort and casino group’s results for the year ended December 31, Lemming said the travel restrictions would have an impact on financial performance. “We are going to have a loss of income,” he said.

About 80% of the luxury hotel’s guests were foreign tourists, he said.

Lemming said the prohibition of gatherings of more than 100 people was unlikely to affect the group’s gaming business. “We do not believe it restricts us because there are no crowds at the tables,” he said.

Gaming is the largest contributor to Sun International’s income at 72%.

Sun International owns a number of hotels and casinos around SA. These include the Sun City resort in North West and The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.