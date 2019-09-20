Companies / Property

Stenprop expands UK footprint with nearly £17m of acquisitions

The company is seeking to become a UK-focused business in the multi-let industrial area, which it expects will be 60% of its portfolio by March 2020

20 September 2019 - 10:13 karl gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Industrial-property-focused fund Stenprop said on Friday it had acquired 100 additional industrial units in the UK, spending £16.7m in five separate transactions.

It is seeking to become a specialised UK multi-let property company, which involves having multiple tenants on a single property.

Among the acquisitions, the Hillfoot, Armthorpe and Trident estates were acquired from Westbrook Partners for £10.2m, reflecting a net initial yield of 6% for the 81 units.

The company also acquired eight fully let units at Forth Industrial Estate for £4.2m, at a yield of 6.6%.

After the transactions, multi-let assets now account for 43.9% of Stenprop’s portfolio, the company said. Multi-let assets are expected to comprise about 60% of Stenprop’s total portfolio of properties by March 31 2020.

Stenprop executive property director Julian Carey said on Friday the acquisitions met the company’s acquisition requirements in terms of location and returns.

The company would be making other similar acquisitions in coming months, he said.

Stenprop’s share price was unchanged at R19.24 on Friday morning, having risen 5.71% so far in 2019. In the year-to-date, the JSE’s property index has fallen 1.54%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

