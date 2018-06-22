Peregrine rings in the changes

A year after taking over from Jonathan Hertz, CEO Rob Katz has substantially changed the shape of the Peregrine Group.

If the competition authorities don’t object he will sell the group’s 65% interest in Peregrine Securities to a consortium of securities management and black empowerment companies.

Katz says the securities business does not fit with the new Peregrine model of a streamlined, low-capital, high-annuity business.

But it is a step forward in the transformation of SA. Fatima Vawda, one of the early employees of Peregrine who left to start Legae Securities, is leading the consortium to take over her old shop, and merge the two under the name Legae Peresec. And it will be a substantial business, as Peregrine Securities alone, even without a traditional sell-side equity research team, is the biggest equity trader by value and volume.

The business is even more entrenched in the derivatives market.

But its earnings are volatile — they fell 23% in the year to March — and the business is capital intensive. Peregrine Holdings had to plough in R250m during the year.

The trading margins were hit by the increased popularity of high-frequency trading, which comes with tiny fees, as well as the decline in the hedge fund industry, where Peregrine has a large share of the prime broking business. In spite of this, group headline earnings were up 7% to R535m.

The securities sale comes less than a year after Peregrine unbundled R1.9bn of proprietary investments into the new Sandown Capital: it no longer owns any direct holding in the Peregrine Capital hedge funds, though management still have their personal investments.

It has also exited property investment by unbundling its Stenprop shares.

Sandown is run by former Peregrine CEO Sean Melnick. His style is well-suited to turning a mixed bag of assets into something that seems valuable.