Stenprop needs to raise its game lest it faces takeover, warns analyst

Market heavyweight Naspers falls 2% as global equity markets take a breather from a recent string of gains
There are profound changes in global economic policy thinking — the same should happen here, and Peter Bruce should embrace them
NGO claims that massive amounts critical to economic development are being lost every year
Hysteria about changing the Bank’s mandate is unwarranted, especially since the supposed consequences will not automatically ensue
The platform is an ideal link between the mature banking sector of SA and the rest of Africa where many are unbanked and rely on mobile banking
Retail sales grew 2.4% in April year-on-year, twice the rate expected
Contentious Amendment Bill could lead to the Trump administration denying SA preferential access to the US
Angry supporters say Ivan Golunov was targeted over his reporting
Former champion jockey Puller recalls 'a most remarkable person'
Worldwide alcohol consumption fell 1.6% in 2018, an indication of consumers’ desire for healthier lifestyles, writes Leila Abboud
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.