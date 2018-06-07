Stenprop to rebase dividend as part of portfolio shake-up

Property group Stenprop said on Thursday it had decided to rebase the level of its dividends to ensure they were fully covered by property-related earnings only.

The review of the distributions followed an earlier decision by the company to channel its energies on the UK multi-let industrial sector, which it has identified as a potential growth area.

As part of the restructuring drive, Stenprop will next Friday list on the London Stock Exchange under specialist fund segment, where it hopes to broaden its investor base.

As of May 1, the company converted to a UK real estate investment trust (Reit).

The company said in a statement that distribution of non-property-related earnings would be evaluated from time to time, but these were more likely to be used for additional multi-let industrial investment.

"This approach aligns the dividend policy with the more predictable contractual rental income streams derived from the properties owned by Stenprop, rather than the less predictable management fee income from third-party fund management activities," the company said.

Stenprop declared a total dividend of eight pence in the year to end-March, which was up marginally from 7.8p in the matching period a year ago.

Net rental income from continuing operations was up 29% to£32.9m. Diluted adjusted (European Public Real Estate Association) earnings per share rose 1.1% to 9.09p.

Stenprop’s portfolio spans office, retail and multi-let industrial sectors, which accounted for 35%, 26% and 24% respectively of rental income in the review period.

The share price was up 1.36% to R19.41 in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R5.6bn.