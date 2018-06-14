Companies / Property

SOUTH AFRICAN FUNDS

Need for caution when picking property stock

Nearly 40% of the South African listed property sector is exposed to commercial real estate outside of SA

14 June 2018 - 05:07 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Fund managers are becoming increasingly circumspect when it comes to stock picking as South African property groups continue to buy real estate offshore despite perceived risks in Europe and the UK.

Nearly 40% of the South African listed property sector is exposed to commercial real estate outside of SA and this is not likely to be reduced in the near future.

"You need to pick stock by stock nowadays when you invest in property. The idea that you’ll be okay if you buy the FTSE-JSE South African listed property index (Sapy) on its own is gone. Many of the funds on the JSE are investing abroad but in different countries, often those in Europe, and when you buy the Sapy, you buy exposure to numerous markets.

"So it’s becoming more important to research firms more deeply before giving them your money," Ivy Asset Management director Chris Segar said.

He said fund managers appreciated why so many property investors were looking offshore for opportunities given prolonged uncertainty around political policy in SA and also its sluggish economy.

Only South African funds that had strong niche offerings tended to stand out in SA.

"We understand that real estate in SA is essentially a consumer-driven industry. If the consumer is weak, real estate suffers. We’ve seen the economy shrink 2.2% in the first quarter of 2018, which has been a sign of a consumer under pressure, so this has not done anything to shift our preference away from offshore property."

The rand had remained volatile and had struggled to hold on to gains since as far back as Nenegate at the end of 2015, said Segar. His team had largely invested in offshore property groups in large stable markets that included Germany and Poland. The group was also considering the UK, which had some specialised companies that were set to benefit from technological changes happening in retail, such as Stenprop.

Evan Robins of Old Mutual Investment Group said many fund managers had already allocated set amounts for investments in large stable South African real estate groups like Redefine and Growthpoint and they were unlikely to extend their exposure to these stocks while local property fundamentals were so weak.

Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund, which recently invested €400m in Spain, said there were political and economic risks in Europe but these were manageable.

"We have found that Spanish business continues to thrive as the economy recovers regardless of political uncertainty."

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Listed property unlikely to shake off doldrums in 2018

The FTSE-JSE South African Listed Property Index has suffered a negative total return of 18.1% so far in 2018
Companies
2 days ago

Cape property owners should not be ‘bled dry’ by new rates

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says that the city should rather cut inflated salaries than unfairly increase property valuations
National
2 days ago

Ten reasons to invest in offshore property

SPONSORED | Here’s how investing offshore can capitalise on benefits that are outside an investor’s home country
Companies
1 day ago

New Reit listing offers exposure to rural retail

Rural retail real estate company Exemplar becomes the first property listing on the bourse in nearly a year
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VEB hauls Deloitte to court for Steinhoff-related ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Rob Davies calls for suspension of SABS board ...
Companies
3.
Vuyani Jarana maps a punishing austerity plan for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Stor-Age corners the market in SA
Companies / Property
5.
Zimbabwe owes SAA $60m in plane ticket sales
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Why it is a bad time for property listing hopefuls
Companies / Property

Smaller listed property stocks buck the trend
Companies

Logistics property firm Fortress eyes a brighter future
Companies / Property

A sovereign wealth fund for SA: Why bother?
Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.