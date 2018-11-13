Australian and European investments come to Investec Property Fund’s rescue

Investec Property Fund’s (IPF) decision to invest in Australia and Europe continues to reap rewards for the company, which managed to beat other mid-caps in terms of dividend growth in the latest reporting season.

The company, which was created by the Investec group, reported interim dividend growth of 5.4% in the six months to end-September, which was better than most mid-sized property counters in the sector, which have managed to increase dividends between only 1% and 4%. IPF has a market capitalisation of R11.5bn.

CEO Nick Riley said he was happy with the group’s six-month performance.

Guidance for the full year is maintained between 5% and 5.5%.

Net asset value growth of 2.9% per share is attributable the fund’s offshore investments, Investec Australia Property Fund, Investec Argo UK Property Fund and an investment into a pan-European logistics portfolio, which provided geographic diversification to offset the muted growth in the local market.

“The domestic landscape remains challenging and is not expected to improve in the short term. The fund’s offshore exposure to quality real estate, however, provided attractive returns to underpin the fund’s growth in the current period,” said Riley.

“The subdued domestic environment has resulted in a lower demand for space, downward pressure on rentals, longer void periods, a higher cost to attract and retain clients, and no local acquisition activity. Consequently, net property income (NPI) growth from the South African portfolio tracked historical lows of 1.7%. The remainder of the growth in dividend per share stems from the funds offshore,” he said.

Overall, despite the challenging environment, vacancies decreased since the last reporting period, down to 3.1% from 4%.

“The decrease in vacancy in a market that favours tenants rather than landlords is testament to the quality of the assets and the relationships the fund’s management has nurtured with its client base. It speaks to the quality of the underlying base portfolio and a strong client base. Our strategy of investing in quality assets, with strong property fundamentals remains central to our approach,” said Riley.

The pan-European logistics portfolio outperformed the initial acquisition budgeted income return of 10.5%, delivering 11.6% during the period.

“We are hopeful that the election will bring certainty to doing business in SA. Times are tough in SA but a well-run election with positive results can bring confidence to the country. We are optimistic over doing business in SA over the medium to long term,” Riley said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za