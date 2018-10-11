Inside Investec’s big split

After almost 45 mostly successful years, Investec faces its most challenging year. To unlock value it plans to unbundle its asset manager, leaving it with more volatile banking and wealth management businesses. The business was slated to be run by two CEOs but now they will divide the prize, with Hendrik du Toit walking off with the asset manager he built. Is Fani Titi the right man to take SA’s fifth-largest bank to the next level?