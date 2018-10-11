Inside Investec’s big split
After almost 45 mostly successful years, Investec faces its most challenging year. To unlock value it plans to unbundle its asset manager, leaving it with more volatile banking and wealth management businesses. The business was slated to be run by two CEOs but now they will divide the prize, with Hendrik du Toit walking off with the asset manager he built. Is Fani Titi the right man to take SA’s fifth-largest bank to the next level?
11 October 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.