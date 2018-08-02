Woes for retail property sector worsen

Rebosis Property Fund, which owns large regional shopping centres such as Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth and Hemingways Mall in East London, experienced an increase in vacancies from 0.6% to 1.3% in the six months to February. Investec Property Fund also reported a rise in vacancies in its portfolio of 34 retail centres — from 1.3% to 3.3% in the year ending March.

Andrew König, CEO of Redefine Properties, which has a portfolio of 80 retail centres across SA, said at the firm’s recent results presentation that retailers are no longer afraid to give up space. It is also becoming increasingly difficult to push through rental increases on retail lease renewals, he said.

The latest retail trends review published by the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa), supports König’s view. Large malls have seemingly been hardest hit, with vacancies in super-regional shopping centres exceeding 100,000m² more than doubling in the two years ending March, from 2.5% to 5.5% — the highest vacancy level reported by Sapoa in 15 years.

Trading densities (sales per square metre), another key metric for the strength of consumer spending, remained in negative growth territory (-0.2%) for the third consecutive quarter for the three months ending March. That’s down from an average 6% achieved from 2013-2017.

The market will no doubt keep a close watch on the operating metrics of other prominent mall owners, such as Growthpoint Properties, Hyprop Investments and Resilient Reit, when they report results later this month.

Listed players that own large shopping centres have been affected by the demise of Stuttafords last year, as well as the closure of standalone stores by international brands such as Mango, Nine West, Gap and River Island. British retailer Topshop is also closing its standalone stores in Johannesburg and Cape Town.