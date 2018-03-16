Companies / Property

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

White business must do more, says property mogul Marc Wainer

16 March 2018 - 06:46 Alistair Anderson
Redefine CEO Marc Wainer. Picture: REUTERS
Redefine CEO Marc Wainer. Picture: REUTERS

Real estate mogul Marc Wainer says white businesses need to contribute more to SA or risk repeating mistakes, such as when they fled Johannesburg’s inner city in the 1980s.

At the SA Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) conference held in Sandton, Gauteng, on Thursday, Wainer said while many white-run businesses had created wealth for shareholders and developed the country, they had not been charitable enough.

Having a narrow view about business’s role in SA had actually destroyed value in some parts of the country.

"I remember in the 1980s, [property investor] Gerald Leissner tried to save the Johannesburg CBD but so much investment left it and a lot of capital was lost. We can’t repeat a mistake like this and we can do more," he said.

In 2017 Wainer — who, without a university education, founded R66bn diversified property group Redefine Properties — launched a mentorship programme, saying he could rally corporate SA to give their time and help to alleviate pressing problems harming the youth, including unemployment. He became executive chairman of Redefine in 2014 when Andrew Konig replaced him as CEO.

"Giving back lacks in white communities. It’s not a strong enough part of our culture.

"I launched an interview show on TV last year and spent months talking to a range of entrepreneurs and young aspirant people.

"It was very noticeable how strong the culture of giving back is among black South Africans."

Wainer said real estate companies needed to employ more people, even if this was at a low-skill level, and to develop and contribute to projects to fight SA’s ills instead of relying on the state only. "We have to invest in our own future even though it may be painful. A privately funded education fund would be a start," he said.

Meanwhile, Estienne de Klerk, MD of SA’s largest real-estate group, Growthpoint Properties and a co-ordinator at the conference, said he had noticed a suggestion by organised business group the CEO Initiative that listed property companies should donate 1.5% of their distributable earnings to causes. This is being debated by the South African Real Estate Investment Trust Association.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Developments continue as office vacancies persist

New developments driven by premium tenants have left A-and B-grade buildings vacant
Companies
23 hours ago

First phase of Redefine’s Loftus precinct nears completion

The new residential and business precinct in Pretoria is looking to benefit from increased commercial activity in the city
Companies
23 hours ago

Investors seek property funds with specialisation

Better returns from focused groups than diversified companies, says portfolio manager
Companies
4 days ago

Growthpoint boss lauds positive results

CEO Norbert Sasse attributes positive performance to strong contributions from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and its east European arm
Companies
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Vele wants to challenge VBS’s curatorship because ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Steinhoff investors voted to absolve ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
4.
KPMG SA fined for improper conduct
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Old Mutual rewards shareholders with a ‘second ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Enter the job creation: a Bruce Lee-inspired TV show is being filmed in Cape ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

JONATHAN JANSEN: Dear white people - a good dose of humility would help you ...
Lifestyle

Successful transformation of SA’s economy must be seen for what it is
Opinion

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Broad-based support helps black farmers deliver more
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.