JONATHAN JANSEN: Dear white people - a good dose of humility would help you engage in the land debate

If this simple fact about dispossession eludes you, then stop reading this article; no amount of education will help you.

Therefore, in the heat of the land reform debate, do not make silly arguments like “my parents worked hard for their land” (everybody does, if they have land) or “I was not there personally” (you benefitted and are better off as a result) or “we bought the land lawfully” (because others could not given those same laws then).