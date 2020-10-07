Companies / Mining ARM building demo manganese alloy plant that will circumvent high electricity costs SA is the world’s largest source of manganese ore and the new technology the firm is developing will create an alloy at a hugely competitive price BL PREMIUM

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) is building a demonstration plant to produce a cheap manganese alloy to circumvent the high electricity costs in SA that have all but destroyed the ferromanganese business in the country.

SA is the world’s largest source of manganese ore, which is used to make ferrochrome for the steel industry, with about three quarters of annual supply going to China, the largest steel maker.