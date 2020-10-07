ARM building demo manganese alloy plant that will circumvent high electricity costs
SA is the world’s largest source of manganese ore and the new technology the firm is developing will create an alloy at a hugely competitive price
07 October 2020 - 15:23
UPDATED 07 October 2020 - 17:42
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) is building a demonstration plant to produce a cheap manganese alloy to circumvent the high electricity costs in SA that have all but destroyed the ferromanganese business in the country.
SA is the world’s largest source of manganese ore, which is used to make ferrochrome for the steel industry, with about three quarters of annual supply going to China, the largest steel maker.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now