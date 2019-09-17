National

Transnet signs 10th and final manganese contract

Transnet plans to rail 15.1-million tonnes of the mineral for export markets, raising this to 18-million tonnes over three years

17 September 2019 - 13:43 Allan Seccombe
Daphne Mashile-Nkosi. Picture: JEREMY GLYN
Transnet has signed a manganese rail contract worth R3bn with Kalagadi Manganese, the 10th and final contract in its plans to move 15.1-million tonnes to SA’s ports this year.

Kalagadi, which is ramping up a R9bn mine and sinter plant near Hotazel in the Northern Cape, agreed to move 650,000 tonnes of sinter, which is a higher grade manganese product for the steel industry than ore, in the first year and then a million tonnes a year in the following years up to October 2023.

Transnet has now put in place contracts for SA’s 10 manganese producers, which include eight newcomers, a number of which are producing in excess of 2-million tonnes a year of ore, said Mike Fanucchi, Transnet’s chief customer officer.

In the last financial year to end-March, Transnet moved 14.3-million tonnes and plans to rail 15.1-million in this financial year, he said, adding that over the next three years, Transnet will raise capacity to 18-million tonnes.

Kalagadi will be the largest source of independently produced sinter for steel makers when it reaches its planned production capacity of 2.4-million tonnes a year by 2021/2022, said executive chair Daphne Mashile-Nkosi.

“We’ve put in all our infrastructure,” she said. “Today is a historic moment. We have a signed a contract that is a take-or-pay deal. I can’t fail. I have to deliver.” 

Kalagadi’s rapid loading station on a loop of rail can correctly load a train of 104 wagons with 63 tonnes each in less than four hours.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Transnet signs deal with UMK to move manganese to ports

United Manganese of Kalahari is the ninth company the rail utility has signed to its export channel scheme
Companies
2 months ago

Kumba’s interim profit trebles on higher iron ore prices

Miner lowers its full-year production forecast after operations run into heavy weather
Companies
2 months ago

Orion sees R4bn Prieska mine paid back in less than three years

The R4bn restart of the Prieska zinc and copper mine in the Northern Cape promises to deliver a highly profitable mine
Companies
2 months ago

