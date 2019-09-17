Transnet signs 10th and final manganese contract

Transnet has signed a manganese rail contract worth R3bn with Kalagadi Manganese, the 10th and final contract in its plans to move 15.1-million tonnes to SA’s ports this year.

Kalagadi, which is ramping up a R9bn mine and sinter plant near Hotazel in the Northern Cape, agreed to move 650,000 tonnes of sinter, which is a higher grade manganese product for the steel industry than ore, in the first year and then a million tonnes a year in the following years up to October 2023.

Transnet has now put in place contracts for SA’s 10 manganese producers, which include eight newcomers, a number of which are producing in excess of 2-million tonnes a year of ore, said Mike Fanucchi, Transnet’s chief customer officer.

In the last financial year to end-March, Transnet moved 14.3-million tonnes and plans to rail 15.1-million in this financial year, he said, adding that over the next three years, Transnet will raise capacity to 18-million tonnes.

Kalagadi will be the largest source of independently produced sinter for steel makers when it reaches its planned production capacity of 2.4-million tonnes a year by 2021/2022, said executive chair Daphne Mashile-Nkosi.

“We’ve put in all our infrastructure,” she said. “Today is a historic moment. We have a signed a contract that is a take-or-pay deal. I can’t fail. I have to deliver.”

Kalagadi’s rapid loading station on a loop of rail can correctly load a train of 104 wagons with 63 tonnes each in less than four hours.

