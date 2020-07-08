Companies / Mining Jupiter Mines to ditch iron in favour of more SA manganese BL PREMIUM

Australia’s Jupiter Mines is looking for an opportunity to increase its ownership of one of SA’s biggest manganese mines as it moves to remove iron ore from its portfolio.

Jupiter, which is chaired by mining veteran Brian Gilbertson, one of the brains behind the formation of BHP, is the 49.9% owner of Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining and holds half the marketing rights over the mineral coming from the Tshipi Borwa mine.