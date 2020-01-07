Jupiter Mines can grow Tshipi manganese production by half
Australian company considers R1bn expansion of its Tshipi Borwa mine to 4.5-million tons a year
07 January 2020 - 20:23
One of SA’s major manganese ore exporters is considering a R1bn expansion of its mine to raise output by half and cement its position as a leading source of the ingredient used to make steel.
Australia’s Jupiter Mines, owner of the Tshipi Borwa Manganese mine in the Northern Cape, said it had completed a concept study into expanding output within the limits of rail capacity and water availability, setting up a base case scenario for the mine.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.