Companies / Mining Jupiter Mines can grow Tshipi manganese production by half Australian company considers R1bn expansion of its Tshipi Borwa mine to 4.5-million tons a year BL PREMIUM

One of SA’s major manganese ore exporters is considering a R1bn expansion of its mine to raise output by half and cement its position as a leading source of the ingredient used to make steel.

Australia’s Jupiter Mines, owner of the Tshipi Borwa Manganese mine in the Northern Cape, said it had completed a concept study into expanding output within the limits of rail capacity and water availability, setting up a base case scenario for the mine.