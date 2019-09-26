Companies / Mining Minerals from SA’s opencast mines dominate growth over 15 years As SA’s gold production goes into ‘terminal decline’, minerals like manganese, chrome, iron ore and platinum group metals fill the void BL PREMIUM

A changing production profile away from gold into bulk commodities extracted mechanically from open pits combined with higher mineral prices gave the SA mining sector a shot in the financial arm.

For investors in 26 JSE-listed mining companies, dividends rose to five-year highs as free cash flows increased, with notable improvements in production of manganese, chrome and iron ore, while gold, the mainstay of SA’s economy for more than a century, continued to struggle, according to PwC’s SA Mine 2019 report.