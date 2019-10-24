INCREASED RAIL CAPACITY
Transnet unveils world’s longest train to boost manganese exports
24 October 2019 - 23:28
Transnet Freight Rail unveiled the world’s longest production train in its efforts to ramp up South African manganese exports, and it intends applying its lessons to the nascent zinc industry.
By increasing the number of wagons on the heavy-haul line to Saldanha, SA’s iron-ore export route, to 375 wagons of 63 tonnes capacity each, Transnet has broken its own record of 342 wagons and set a new world record, the state-owned company said on Thursday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.