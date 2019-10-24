Companies INCREASED RAIL CAPACITY Transnet unveils world’s longest train to boost manganese exports BL PREMIUM

Transnet Freight Rail unveiled the world’s longest production train in its efforts to ramp up South African manganese exports, and it intends applying its lessons to the nascent zinc industry.

By increasing the number of wagons on the heavy-haul line to Saldanha, SA’s iron-ore export route, to 375 wagons of 63 tonnes capacity each, Transnet has broken its own record of 342 wagons and set a new world record, the state-owned company said on Thursday.