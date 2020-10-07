Companies / Mining Anglo dangles carrot of exploration to fire up regulatory changes SA’s electricity shortages and high cost means the miner cannot do more with its base metal output and that SA is losing out on extra revenue streams BL PREMIUM

Anglo American wants regulatory changes to kickstart a base metals programme in SA, CEO Mark Cutifani says.

Anglo, which produces base metals from its platinum group metals mining business, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), has not previously mentioned a desire to conduct exploration in SA for base metals, which include copper, zinc and nickel.