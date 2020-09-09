Companies / Mining Platinum has a sound future in antipollution devices But Eskom is more damaging than Covid-19 for SA’s mining sector, Implats CEO Nico Muller says BL PREMIUM

Makers of antipollution devices that use platinum group metals will accelerate their use of cheaper, more readily available platinum instead of expensive palladium that is in short supply, industry experts said on Wednesday.

One of the most pressing questions in the global platinum group metals (PGMs) industry is the timing and the size of substituting palladium in anti-pollution devices on petrol engines with platinum.