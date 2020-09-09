Platinum has a sound future in antipollution devices
But Eskom is more damaging than Covid-19 for SA’s mining sector, Implats CEO Nico Muller says
09 September 2020 - 14:07
Makers of antipollution devices that use platinum group metals will accelerate their use of cheaper, more readily available platinum instead of expensive palladium that is in short supply, industry experts said on Wednesday.
One of the most pressing questions in the global platinum group metals (PGMs) industry is the timing and the size of substituting palladium in anti-pollution devices on petrol engines with platinum.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now