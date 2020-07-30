Companies / Mining Anglo wants mining industry talks with Cyril Ramaphosa CEO Mark Cutifani calls for a meeting with the president and ministers to clear obstacles to long-term investment BL PREMIUM

Anglo American wants a mining industry meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ministers on clearing obstacles to investment and creating long-term regulatory certainty, CEO Mark Cutifani said on Thursday.

In an interview, the head of one of the global resource giants and the largest mining company in SA said the plan put forward by Business For SA (B4SA) to streamline mining regulations and develop infrastructure was one Anglo supported.