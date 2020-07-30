Anglo wants mining industry talks with Cyril Ramaphosa
CEO Mark Cutifani calls for a meeting with the president and ministers to clear obstacles to long-term investment
30 July 2020 - 19:27
Anglo American wants a mining industry meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ministers on clearing obstacles to investment and creating long-term regulatory certainty, CEO Mark Cutifani said on Thursday.
In an interview, the head of one of the global resource giants and the largest mining company in SA said the plan put forward by Business For SA (B4SA) to streamline mining regulations and develop infrastructure was one Anglo supported.
