Amplats launches into the hydrogen economy

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is building one of the world’s largest electrolyser plants under construction in 2020 to generate hydrogen for its strategy to operate a fleet of environmentally friendly ore haulage trucks.

Amplats, the most mechanised platinum group metals (PGMs) mining company in SA, is building the electrolyser plant, which uses electricity to split water into its constituent parts of hydrogen and oxygen, at its Mogalakwena open-cast mine near Polokwane, Limpopo.