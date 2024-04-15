Kumba puts quality before quantity with Transnet faltering
Company lowers production outlook as it is unable to compete with large global iron ore producers on a volume basis
15 April 2024 - 05:00
Kumba has refined its production strategy as Transnet falters, opting for producing higher-quality iron ore that fetches premium prices rather than attempting to match previous years’ volumes of lower-grade material.
Kumba, the country’s largest iron ore producer and the fifth-biggest in the world, is part of the Anglo American stable — which is undertaking huge cost-cutting measures in response to a downturn in most commodity prices...
