Amplats first quarter PGM output declines 7%, maintains 2024 guidance

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has reported a 7% decline in total Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) production to 834,100 ounces in the quarter ended March.
Own-managed mines PGMs production decreased by 6% to 504,300 ounces primarily at Amandelbult and Mototolo, while both Mogalakwena and Unki's production were in line with prior period, Amplats said in a statement on Tuesday.
Refined PGMs production was 628,000 ounces in the first quarter, similar to the prior period and PGMs sales volumes were broadly flat at 707,500 ounces, it said.
The group’s guidance for 2024 is unchanged. Metal-in-concentrate PGM production and refined production guidance remains between 3.3-3.7 million ounces.
“While metal-in-concentrate production for the first quarter is lower than the same period in 2023, reflecting a temporary impact of the restructuring process, we remain on track to deliver against our 2024 operational guidance,” CEO Craig Miller said.
Cash operating unit cost guidance is between R16,500-R17,500 per PGM ounce and targeting an all-in-sustaining- cost of below $1,050 per ounce.
Miller said the group has now operated more than 27 months without a work- related fatality.
Eskom load-curtailment had no impact on production during the quarter.
“The cost and capital expenditure optimisation initiatives supported by the restructuring process announced in February are well under way. Our action plan remains focused on safe, efficient and stable production through the cycle, which will increase our resilience as a business,” he said.
