TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Amplats dividend is a kick in the teeth for workers
Shareholders to be rewarded with R6bn amid plan to reduce headcount by almost a fifth
27 February 2024 - 05:00
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has shown its true colours. The world’s largest producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) has decided to dish out more than R6bn in dividends to shareholders, even as it plans to slash up to 3,700 jobs.
This is a kick in the teeth for workers and the country, which is grappling with one of the world’s highest unemployment rates and a sluggish economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.