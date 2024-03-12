Amplats admits it did not follow up on Thabi Leoka’s ‘PhD’
The platinum producer says it did not complete the verification process of the former board member’s qualifications
12 March 2024 - 07:50
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has broken its silence on the qualifications of former board member Thabi Leoka who resigned in January following revelations that she did not have a PhD as she has claimed for the past 15 years.
The platinum producer in its annual report published on Monday admitted that it dropped the ball in confirming Leoka’s qualifications before appointing her to the board and the key committees of audit and risk, remuneration and governance...
