Merafe ferrochrome first-quarter production falls 26%
The Rustenburg smelter has not operated in 2024 in response to market conditions
22 April 2024 - 08:35
Merafe Resources’ attributable ferrochrome production from the Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture declined 26% in the first quarter to 77,000 tonnes.
Merafe, which is the junior empowerment partner in the chrome joint venture with Glencore, said the reduction in production in the quarter ended March is due to the Rustenburg smelter which has not operated in 2024 in response to market conditions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.