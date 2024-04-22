South 32 keeps full-year guidance barring Australia Manganese
Australia Manganese’s output was affected by Tropical Cyclone Megan
22 April 2024 - 08:32
Diversified miner South32 has kept its 2024 production and operating unit cost guidance unchanged, with the exception of Australia Manganese due to the impacts of tropical cyclone Megan.
SA Manganese achieved record production, delivering an 8% increase in year-to-date production, the company said in its report for the March quarter on Monday...
