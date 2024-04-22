Goldway now holds 90.14% of MC Mining shares
The offer closes at 11am on Monday
22 April 2024 - 08:29
Goldway Capital Investment, which has made an offer for SA junior coal miner MC Mining, has acceptances from MCM shareholders representing 90.14% of its issued capital, it said on Monday.
Goldway needs to acquire a relevant interest of 91.08% to be entitled to proceed with compulsory acquisition of the outstanding MCM shares...
