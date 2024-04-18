Orion requests trading halt ahead of Okiep announcement
Company says it expects to make ‘a material announcement’ relating to exploration results at its Okiep Copper Project
18 April 2024 - 09:01
JSE and Australian-listed Orion metals has requested a trading halt ahead of what it calls a “a material announcement” in relation to exploration results at its Okiep Copper Project.
The company said in a statement on Thursday that the trading halt was requested until April 22, “or such earlier time as Orion makes an announcement to update the market in relation to the exploration results”...
