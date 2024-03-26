Master Drilling’s full-year revenue rises to record high
The company has reported a strong performance despite global market and economic uncertainty
26 March 2024 - 10:01
Master Drilling has reported record revenue for the year ended December despite global market and economic uncertainty.
The group, which provides innovative drilling technologies and mining solutions and services, reported a 7.2% rise in revenue to $242.8m...
