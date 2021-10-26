National AngloGold springs to defence of Ramos as Pityana’s claims reverberate Miner defends its chair after claim by Sipho Pityana that she influenced the banking regulator against him B L Premium

AngloGold Ashanti has come out in defence of its chair, Maria Ramos, who has been accused by Absa non-executive director Sipho Pityana of improperly influencing the banking regulator to block his appointment as chair of the Absa board.

AngloGold also said it had complete confidence in a report it conducted in 2020 into allegations that Pityana sexually harassed a senior member of staff when he was chair of the company...